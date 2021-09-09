Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Presents Problems for Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons open their season with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Second-year pro Jalen Hurts is the Eagles' starting quarterback.

Hurts started Philadelphia's final four games of the 2020 season and steered the team to a 1-3 record.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is expecting to see a different Hurts than the rookie that played last year.

"He presents a lot of challenges. I see why they like him in Philly," said Smith. "He was well known coming out. He produced in big games. He played at two of the bigger programs in the country and had success at both of them."

"I know he’s highly competitive, he's got a strong arm. He's got courage in the pocket. We got our work cut out for him because he can extend plays, but he's got a live arm, and he's tough."

Hurts' mobility presents a challenge for the Falcons defense. He rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries last season.

"With Jalen, what he's been successful with and they’ll have a good plan," said Smith. "They've done a hell of a job, you can see the improvement, the progress, all the things that Nick's [Sirianni] been talking about. I know he didn't play a ton in the preseason, but you can feel it."

Smith didn't scout Hurts extensively when he was at Alabama and Oklahoma, but he certainly knew the strengths of the player.

"You peeped the quarterbacks in the draft, said Smith. "We weren't really anticipating taking one high that year. He's a winner."

"Guy found a way to win. He found a way to win at Alabama, when he was a starter and he had to come in at big moments, and then obviously Oklahoma. So got a ton of respect for him."

The Eagles like the Falcons will struggled in 2020, and they'll need the leadership and winning mentality from Hurts to improve on their 4-11-1 season from a year ago.

Smith is expecting to see the best of Hurts when the Falcons take on the Eagles in the season opener Sunday.