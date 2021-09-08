Eagles vs. Falcons: How to Watch

How to watch, listen to, and live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Atlanta on Sunday to take on the Falcons at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are the details on how to watch, list, and live stream the game.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FOX Sports App

Money Line: Falcons -167, Eagles +140

Spread: Falcons -3.5, O/U 48.5

The game will be streamed live on fuboTV and available nationally on demand with NFL Game Pass.

The Falcons finished 2020 with a 4-12 record while the Eagles finished fractionally better at 4-11-1.

Both teams added potent offensive weapons in the NFL Draft. Atlanta made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in history when they took him No. 4 overall, and the Eagles took wide receiver and Heisman trophy winner Devonta Smith 10th overall.

Jalen Hurts is scheduled to start at quarterback for the Eagles. Hurts and Smith crossed paths at Alabama before Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. He was taken in the second round by the Eagles in 2020 and started the last four games of the season, going 1-3.

Like Atlanta starting quarterback Matt Ryan, Hurts saw little action in the preseason. While Ryan didn't take a snap in three games, Hurts only played in the Eagles' first preseason game going 3 of 7 passing for 54 yards.

The Falcons finished 0-3 in the preseason. New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prioritized development of young players and evaluations for roster depth over preseason results. As a result, few Falcons starters saw any action in Atlanta's three preseason games.

The Eagles took a similar approach and finished the preseason 0-2-1.

Both the Eagles and the Falcons had disappointing campaigns in 2020, and neither team has high expectations this season among national pundits. It will be key to get a win in what looks like a winnable game for both teams.