Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 14: Grading the Falcons' offseason

Heading into the offseason, the Falcons found themselves with decisions to make. Questions of what to do with Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper and Vic Beasley loomed large while Arthur Blank and Co. faced significant salary cap restrictions.

Now, a week after the draft, the dust appears to have settled. Between free agents, trades and rookies, the roster as it stands will be the group of players that will come into Training Camp for the team.

So if this is what the Falcons will look like in 2020, how did Atlanta's front office do this offseason in upgrading the team and addressing needs? Chris and Brady debate in this week's episode before taking a peak at some speculative schedule scenarios for the Falcons going into 2020.

With Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers this season, many experts have crowned Tampa Bay as the kings of the offseason, but others believe the Falcons improved more. Could a Week 1 game in prime time settle that debate?

Last weekend, news broke that Atlanta has decided to decline the fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley. Brady and Chris agree: This was the correct move.

To finish up, this week's episode revisits the mailbag, addressing a question asking the possibility in the Falcons upgrading at the backup quarterback position from Matt Schaub. With the host of weapons the Falcons boast on offense, is it really necessary to have a weapon off the bench at quarterback?

All of this, and more, on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."