Experience with Adversity, Scouting Makes Ulbrich a Good Fit For Morris
Jeff Ulbrich's return to the Atlanta Falcons as defensive coordinator had upsides in terms of familiarity for head coach Raheem Morris.
After assuming the interim head coaching role for the New York Jets after Robert Saleh was fired - finishing 3 - 9 - and interviewed for the full-time gig as the head coach.
Ulbrich handled a bit of adversity during his time leading the Jets and he might see it as something to be proud of.
In a final analysis of the Jets’ 2024 season, Ulbrich’s mindset showed he’s ready to take on the task of bringing the Falcon’s defense back to form.
"It was very challenging but also very rewarding," Ulbrich said. "I know that sounds crazy, the fact that the results were not what we all wanted, but I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about this team, I learned a lot about coaching, teaching, leadership, the whole thing. It's going to be a great opportunity for me to reflect and grow when this is all said and done."
While the cynical section of Atlanta fans will criticize Morris for appointing a close friend to the role, the wealth of experience Ulbrich gained as the interim boss in New York is clear.
Morris knows all about making the step up the ladder from assistant to assuming temporary charge of an NFL team. The duo shares common ground.
Having a trusted confidant next him could be great, but the fans have seen too much poor defensive football over the years. Fundamentally, they need to be sold on how a cohesive master plan developed between Morris and Ulbrich can bring success.
Morris might come to rely on Ulbrich bringing some important pieces from the Jets defense with him to Atlanta.
For example, the uncertainty at the safety position could lead the Falcons toward acquiring Ashtyn Davis as a fairly low-cost alternative to Justin Simmons.
Still only 28 year old, Davis’ skill set and nose for the ball has appealed to Ulbrich, and it sure sounds like he would like to develop the former Cal Bear from role player into a more consistent contributor.
"One guy in particular, Ashtyn Davis, I'm so happy for him," Ulbrich told the Jets official website after the season concluded. "Playing a limited role is hard in the NFL. Being a role player is hard, especially a guy like him who has exceptional talent. For him to get out there to make the most of his opportunity like he usually does is really cool to see."
Davis signed a one-year $2.742 million deal last April with the Jets and had a $1.92 million cap hit in 2024. Money shoulnd't be prohibative of obtaining his services. Davis has a skill set that saw him trusted to play some slot corner and safety with the Jets last season.
As a walk-on to Cal's track and football teams during his college days, Davis has the gritty kind of work ethic required to succeed. That might mesh well with what Ulbrich will be trying to build in Atlanta next season.
Make no bones about it, all kinds of different building blocks are going to need to be cemented together by Ulbrich, because Rome wasn't built in a day.