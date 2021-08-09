Falcons Activate Veteran OL from PUP List

The Atlanta Falcons made a pair of roster moves today in hopes of bolstering the offense.

Kaleb McGary was activated from the PUP list today by the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Arthur Smith had hinted earlier during training camp that McGary's stay on the list likely wouldn't be a long one.

He didn't have the same hope for fellow offensive lineman Matt Gano who could spend an extended period of time off the Falcons roster.

McGary was Atlanta's first round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been the starter at right tackle since day one. He started 16 games as a rookie and 13 of 14 games in 2020.

McGary's time on the PUP list has given rookie Jalen Mayfield a chance to log time with the first team at right tackle. There is plenty of time for McGary to get his starting spot back before Atlanta's opening game of the season on September 12th against the Eagles, but the first team reps for Mayfield will be valuable regardless.

The Falcons made another move this morning when they signed veteran running back D'Onta Foreman. The former third round pick of the Houston Texans rushed for 327 yards as a rookie in 2017 and played in six games for Arthur Smith and the Tennessee Titans last year.

The running back position, or at least the running game, has been a weakness the past two seasons for the Falcons. Foreman adds to what is shaping up to be a relatively deep and talented running back corps in Atlanta.

Mike Davis was signed as a free agent to be the presumed number one running back. He's looked the part during training camp. He's been getting pushed by the emergence of All-Pro kick return, receiver turned running back Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Javian Hawkins.

