Falcons Add Depth to Secondary, Sign Cornerback
The Atlanta Falcons didn't address the secondary in free agency or the NFL Draft, but shortly after general manager Terry Fontenot hinted they were still looking.
Former Detroit Lions starter Jerry Jacobs was scheduled for a free agent visit on Tuesday, and the Falcons announced on Wednesday they had signed former Virginia Cavaliers and Louisville Cardinals cornerback Anthony Johnson.
Johnson played five years in college including 3 with Louisville and two with Virginia. He left Lousiville fowlling with 2020 season after racking up 43 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
He played 22 games with the Cavaliers and posted 44 tackles with three interceptions in 2021 and 51 tackles with two interceptions in 2022.
Listed 6'1 and 205 pounds, Johnson is big for a cornerback and will likely try to secure a spot on the Falcons' practice squad or on special teams.
On the surface, he doesn't appear to be a threat to the players currently on the two-deep including Clark Phillips, Dee Alford, or Mike Hughes. He's a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but he'll get a chance in camp this spring and summer to earn a job.
In other Falcons news, the NFL schedule is being released in full on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. EST, but several games have already been released. The Falcons open up the season with an imposing trio that includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs - arguably the three-toughest opponents on the schedule.
The good new for Atlanta is quarterback Kirk Cousins appears to be on track to participate fully in practice including this week's OTAs. It will be a tough welcome for Cousins and new head coach Raheem Morris, but the schedule eases up, on paper at least, once the Chiefs, Eagles, and Steelers are in the rearview mirror.