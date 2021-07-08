Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcast
Search

Falcons announce Open Practice for Fans

The Atlanta Falcons have announced a practice date that can be attended by fans.
Author:
Publish date:

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they will be holding an open practice on for fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday August 7th at 2PM.

There is a catch. Typically "open practice" means free, but there will be an admission charge. Though the price is relatively low at $5 for lower bowl seats.

The Falcons report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27th, and will begin practice on Saturday, July 31st.

Atlanta opens its preseason game schedule with the Titans coming to Atlanta on August 13 before heading to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sunday August 21st. 

USATSI_16145646
News

Can Russell Gage Be Falcons No. 2 Option?

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons announce Open Practice for Fans

Mike Davis Atlanta Falcons
News

How Impactful Will RB Mike Davis Be For Falcons Offense?

Grady Jarrett Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Grady Jarrett Crack's PFN's Top 100 Players

matt bow wow
News

Falcons EXCLUSIVE: Bow Wow Clarifies Views On Kyle Pitts, Justin Fields & Matt Ryan

pitts atl 1
News

Will Kyle Pitts Crack Top 10 All-Time Falcons' Tight Ends?

NFL
News

Who Will Be Atlanta Falcons Breakout Player In 2021?

bow wow
News

Everyone Loves Falcons' Kyle Pitts - Except This Superfan Rap Star