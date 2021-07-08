Falcons announce Open Practice for Fans

The Atlanta Falcons have announced a practice date that can be attended by fans.

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they will be holding an open practice on for fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday August 7th at 2PM.

There is a catch. Typically "open practice" means free, but there will be an admission charge. Though the price is relatively low at $5 for lower bowl seats.

The Falcons report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27th, and will begin practice on Saturday, July 31st.

Atlanta opens its preseason game schedule with the Titans coming to Atlanta on August 13 before heading to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sunday August 21st.