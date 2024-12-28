Falcons at Commanders Questions: Is Michael Penix Ready for the Moment?
Primetime, a pair of rookie quarterbacks facing off and playoff hopes at stake for both sides -- the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) and Washington Commanders (10-5) have plenty to play for at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
Atlanta has won two consecutive games, while Washington has won three straight. If the Falcons win and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose Sunday, Atlanta wins the NFC South. The Commanders clinch a playoff berth with a win or Tampa Bay loss.
Before the Falcons and Commanders kick off, Atlanta Falcons on SI spoke with Washington Commanders on SI writer Jeremy Brener to gain a better understanding behind Washington's season.
Q: The Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. What has driven their success?
A: Unsurprisingly, the answer to this question is Jayden Daniels. He has come in so poised as a rookie and so focused. No moment truly phases him, and that is light years better than what the Commanders had with the previous regime.
Credit should also be given to former Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who completely changed the culture and first-year general manager Adam Peters, who gutted half the roster and replaced it with quality veterans that fit the agenda.
Q: Jayden Daniels looks like a legitimate star and one of the top candidates for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. What makes him so hard to stop?
A: He gets the Lamar Jackson comparison a lot, and while he may not be on that level yet, he has similar qualities. You have to respect him both as a passer and runner, and that makes things so challenging for opposing defenses.
He also has reliable targets in Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz, who have made his job far easier by getting open.
Q: Dan Quinn is obviously a familiar face in Atlanta and has sort of reinvented himself in Washington. How has he changed the Commanders’ culture, and has the organization rallied around him?
A: Coach Quinn is a winner and a go-getter. He doesn’t try to get cute with anything, he just puts his head down and goes to work, which is exactly what the Commanders needed.
He has players and coaches around him from his previous stops where he was a successful defensive coordinator in Seattle and Dallas, and those veterans have helped the team accelerate the rebuild.
Q: If the Commanders win, what will be the biggest reason why? Is there an individual matchup you think may dictate the result?
I think the Commanders will have all the right things going for them. They are at home with a potential opportunity to stay in the NFC East race if the Eagles lose with Kenny Pickett at quarterback on the road against the Cowboys, or they may need the game to actually clinch the playoff spot.
They have momentum from beating the Eagles a week ago, and the Falcons were a bit shaky against the Eagles.
Q: Game prediction. Who wins?
A: The Falcons need the win, but I question whether Michael Penix Jr. is ready for this big of a moment in his second career start. Commanders 27, Falcons 10.