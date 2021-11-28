Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons at. Jaguars Gameday: Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update

    NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the latest on Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson injury news.
    Author:

    Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has missed most of the last two games with an ankle injury he picked up against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

    He left that game in the second quarter, and the Falcons haven't scored a point in the six-plus quarters since.

    Patterson was a game-time decision last Thursday night against the Patriots, but that decision went against Atlanta. The hope was that 10 days between games would be ample time to get Patterson ready for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that hope hasn't become a reality yet.

    According to Ian Rapoport, Patterson is still a game-time decision, and the Falcons are willing to be very cautious with the health of their star player.

    "#Falcons star RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is feeling much better this week," wrote Rapoport on Twitter. "But sources say Atlanta will take it up to game time, making sure they are smart about it. A true game-time decision."

    Despite missing a game and a half, Patterson is still the Falcons' leader in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving touchdowns.

    Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was a surprise addition to the Falcons injury report. He aggravated a shoulder and was limited in practice on Friday. Like Patterson, Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

    The Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. today at the Jaguars and are currently two-point favorites on the road.

    As the late status of Patterson changes, that line could move in either direction. The 4-6 Falcons need the win to keep their flickering playoff chances alive, but will be vulnerable to an upset to the 2-8 Jaguars if their top offensive playmaker is unavailable. 

    Recommended Articles

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    Play

    Falcons at. Jaguars Gameday: Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update

    NFL Insider Ian Rapoport has reported the latest on Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson injury news for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    just now
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

    Locked On Falcons: Rookie struggles, Calvin Ridley's contract and Black Friday Q&A

    18 hours ago
    ryan josh allen
    Play

    Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Dig of Hole?

    Tag-team football is Falcons' best bet to snap two-game losing streak

    21 hours ago

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jets
    News

    Falcons at. Jaguars Gameday: Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update

    just now
    Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Why Has Jalen Mayfield Struggled?

    18 hours ago
    ryan josh allen
    News

    Falcons at Jaguars GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Get Dig of Hole?

    21 hours ago
    cord deion
    News

    Falcons vs. Jaguars Injury Report is more Bad News

    Nov 26, 2021
    Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
    News

    Rookie Kyle Pitts to the Pro Bowl?

    Nov 26, 2021
    Cordarrelle Patterson Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update; Getting Closer?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Matt Ryan Podium Pre Jaguars
    News

    How Does Offense Improve? Matt Ryan Has Answers

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17207846
    News

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Bounce Back vs. Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars?

    Nov 24, 2021