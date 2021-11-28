Falcons at. Jaguars Gameday: Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Update

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has missed most of the last two games with an ankle injury he picked up against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

He left that game in the second quarter, and the Falcons haven't scored a point in the six-plus quarters since.

Patterson was a game-time decision last Thursday night against the Patriots, but that decision went against Atlanta. The hope was that 10 days between games would be ample time to get Patterson ready for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that hope hasn't become a reality yet.

According to Ian Rapoport, Patterson is still a game-time decision, and the Falcons are willing to be very cautious with the health of their star player.

"#Falcons star RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is feeling much better this week," wrote Rapoport on Twitter. "But sources say Atlanta will take it up to game time, making sure they are smart about it. A true game-time decision."

Despite missing a game and a half, Patterson is still the Falcons' leader in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving touchdowns.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was a surprise addition to the Falcons injury report. He aggravated a shoulder and was limited in practice on Friday. Like Patterson, Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. today at the Jaguars and are currently two-point favorites on the road.

As the late status of Patterson changes, that line could move in either direction. The 4-6 Falcons need the win to keep their flickering playoff chances alive, but will be vulnerable to an upset to the 2-8 Jaguars if their top offensive playmaker is unavailable.