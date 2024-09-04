Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Takes Subtle Job at Steelers' Arthur Smith
As the Atlanta Falcons begin the 2024 season, first-year head coach Raheem Morris is attempting to right the wrongs of previous head coach Arthur Smith.
It's a journey Morris has already started -- with Wednesday's pre-practice injury report.
Morris shared that tight end Kyle Pitts was going to be limited in the session with a hamstring injury, but the Falcons are unconcerned about the long-term status of Pitts. Still, Morris emphasized openness with reporting injuries.
"Just trying to be transparent about all that stuff," Morris said. "We've had issues like that around here before."
The issue Morris referenced stems from Atlanta's Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Star running back Bijan Robinson was battling an illness that ultimately led him to play just 11 snaps and take only one carry, but Robinson's illness wasn't reported.
Robinson mentioned after the Buccaneers game that he and Smith spoke pre-game about making sure he was ready for the following week's game against the Tennessee Titans, and the former University of Texas star planned on being good to go.
Still, the Falcons didn't alert the NFL, because Smith felt Robinson could play -- and ultimately, he did, though nowhere near his usual amount. The following Wednesday, Smith spoke in an unconcerned tone about the situation.
"I understand outrage and drama sells," Smith smugly lectured local media about the NFL's inquiry. "But guys, if you really understand how things really operate, there's nothing there. I haven't given one second of thought."
As things unfolded, there was something there -- a hefty financial penalty. The Falcons were fined $75,000 for not reporting Robinson's ailment, while Smith lost $25,000.
Atlanta fired Smith after a third consecutive 7-10 season and hired Morris. Now, Morris and the Falcons open the 2024 season against Smith, the Steelers' offensive coordinator.
When the two sides kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it marks a strong opportunity for Atlanta to officially start a fresh slate. But Morris, through transparency, took a head start Wednesday.