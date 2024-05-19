Falcons' Draft Class Still Has 2 Unsigned Rookies, Including Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons' eight-man draft class is officially over a week into its on-field NFL festivities, completing rookie minicamp May 10-12 before starting OTAs on May 13.
Since the draft concluded April 27, the Falcons have signed six draftees - but two still remain, including the team's highest and most controversial selection.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta's first-round pick, joins fourth-round defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus as unsigned.
The Falcons signed third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice on Friday, and after signing second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro on Monday, each of the team's Day 2 selections are officially under contract for the next four years.
Atlanta previously signed its final-four picks - fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand and a trio of sixth rounders in running back Jase McClellan, receiver Casey Washington and defensive tackle Zion Logue - on May 10.
Rookies being unsigned in the middle of May isn't cause for concern - few teams have their classes under contract at this stage. The Carolina Panthers became the first to do so May 9, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders on May 13 and the Seattle Seahawks on May 17.
Now three weeks removed from draft day, 11 first-round picks have signed, but only two were taken in the top 10: receiver Malik Nabers (No. 6, New York Giants) and offensive tackle JC Latham (No. 7, Tennessee Titans).
Penix was the fourth quarterback off the board and one of six taken in the first round, and only No. 12 overall selection Bo Nix has signed his rookie deal. Once signed, Penix is expected to land a four-year, $22.8 million deal, according to Spotrac.
As such, there's little reason to worry about Penix having not yet signed his rookie deal. After all, he represented the Falcons on Friday at an NFLPA event.
But for now, Penix and Dorlus are unsigned - though it seems to be just a matter of time until changes occur.