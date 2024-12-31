'Irrelevant as Sh**': Falcons WR Drake London Blunt on 1,000-Yard Season
LANDOVER, Md. — Shortly after 9:10 p.m. Sunday night, Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London caught a 14-yard pass from rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which pushed the third-year wideout above 1,000 receiving yards for the first time as a professional.
Nearly three hours later, London made it clear he couldn’t care any less.
"Irrelevant as sh**," London said when asked whether his achievement is irrelevant or if he can take solace in it. "That stuff doesn’t do anything for me when the team isn’t winning."
The Falcons (8-8) suffered a 30-24 loss in overtime to the Washington Commanders (11-5) on Sunday night at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
With the loss, Atlanta's playoff odds sunk to just 13%, according to The Athletic's projection model. London, 23, hasn't made the postseason in his young career. The Falcons haven't played beyond the regular season in seven years.
They had a chance to significantly help snap their spell Sunday night. Atlanta entered the game controlling its own destiny, needing two wins to secure the NFC South. Instead, the Falcons' loss coupled with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' dominant victory over the Carolina Panthers sent Atlanta to second in the division.
For the Falcons to win the NFC South, they need to beat the Panthers (4-12) on Sunday and hope the New Orleans Saints (5-11) upset the Buccaneers on the road.
Regardless of whether Atlanta reaches the postseason, 2024 has already been the best year of London's professional career. He's set personal highs in targets (140), catches (90), yards (1,084) and touchdowns (seven), and the Falcons have won eight games thus far after taking seven victories apiece in each of his first two years.
And while the numbers may be meaningless to London if Atlanta adds another tally to its playoff drought, the 2022 first-round pick sees brighter days ahead for the organization.
"I had fun this this year, I had a ton of fun," London said postgame. "Still have one more game, and we're still looking to have more fun. This is a growing team. We got a young core, young cast, and I just feel like, if we keep on putting it together -- we have more time together -- the sky's the limit for us."
Perhaps he has more than one game -- but if not, London's season finale comes at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons host the Panthers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.