Matt Ryan is a good quarterback. Like all good QBs, he can be an even better one when he’s well protected behind his offensive line.

To ensure that Ryan stayed clean this season, the Falcons went all out on their offensive line. They drafted two linemen in the first round, and spent big money on two in free agency. Making sure Ryan was protected was the main priority this season, and still was sacked 48 times. The offensive line was shaken up for most of the season, especially at guard. Injuries, chemistry, and bad play put a strain on the cohesiveness of the group, and had Ryan running for his life at times. Center was one of the few bright spots on the line, as it has been for the past few years. Here’s a look at the Falcons offensive guard and center positions.

Alex Mack

If there was anybody that should be named Mr.Consistency, Alex Mack deserves the award. Since arriving to Atlanta in 2016, Mack has held down the center position and been as solid as a rock in the middle. He played in all 16 games last season and played atleast 98 percent of the snaps. He continued to be a major help in run and pass blocking as he only allowed just two sacks all season. Unfortunately, Mack is not getting any younger and he’ll be playing out the last year of his contract. It will be hard to replace a player as solid as Mack, so the Falcons should try to get the most out of them as they can.

Chris Lindstrom

The 14 pick in the NFL Draft didn’t play much in his first season due to a foot injury in Week 1, but when he did he made the Falcons look like they made the right choice. The Falcons have had some inconsistency at the position, so having Lindstrom for the future is a plus. In only 5 games he didn’t allow any sacks, so think about what could’ve been of the Falcons line if they had him for the entire season. If he continues to improve his run blocking, expect Lindstrom to be a solid starter in Atlanta for years to come.

Wes Schweitzer

Schweitzer has been the type of player for the Falcons in the past years that just replaces all the injured players on the line. When he’s on the field, you may get something good out him, or you may just get his worst. Nonetheless, Schweizer has shown that he could be a capable backup when called upon. With Lindstrom going down early and horrendous play from the other options, Schweitzer saw himself in 15 games last season. He’ll be heading into free agency this offseason, and it will be interesting to see what his market will look like. If the Falcons can’t find any better depth in free agency or the draft, bringing Schweitzer back may be a no-brainer.

James Carpenter/ Jamon Brown

If anybody knows how Evan Turner and Chandler Parsons are stealing money from the Atlanta Hawks, this is a great comparison for the Falcons. Brown and Carpenter were signed to big contracts during last offseason, and neither played up to expectations. Carpenter was the starter at left guard for most of the season until being shut down in the last 5 games. He had a 45.3 PFF grade, which was one of the worst among the offensive linemen. Carpenter was never consistent, but somebody had to come out on the field and play. Brown was also the same, but his problem was mostly penalties. His poor play likely led to him being benched during the season, which should be no surprise. The Falcons played extremely better in the last five games when neither was on the field, so cutting them early in their contracts might be a decision the front office makes.

The Falcons will certainly look for better options at guard after statements Arthur Blank made last week. As for center, the team should be solid with Mack in the last year of his contract, but finding his successor should be a priority as well. Keeping Matt Ryan healthy starts up front, and if they want that to happen then shoring up the middle of the offensive line is essential.