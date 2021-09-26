Falcons Inactives vs. Giants: 2 Starters OUT

Who has been left off the active roster for the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants?

The Atlanta Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. today at MetLife Stadium vs. the New York Giants.

Atlanta declared cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receivers Russell Gage and rookie Frank Darby out for this week. They promoted wide receiver Juwan Green from the practice squad this week to help make up for the loss of Gage..

Darby was out last week against the Buccaneers last week and inactive against the Eagles in Week 1. He'll have to at least another week before making his NFL debut.

The Falcons inactives include Gage, Terrell, Darby, running back Wayne Gallman, tight end Parker Hesse, and defensive lineman John Cominsky.

Rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks is active for the first time. He and Josh Rosen will back up Matt Ryan. Franks offers size and mobility that Ryan and Rosen lack and could be used in special short-yardage packages.

The Falcons enter the game a three point underdog against New York. NFL experts across the national media don't like Atlanta's chances to pull the upset.

Of 12 experts at NFL.com and ESPN, only two picked Atlanta to pull off the upset today.

Losing Terrell, arguably Atlanta's best defender the first two weeks of the season, certainly didn't help the Falcons' chances.

Atlanta is 21st overall, 18th against the pass, and 24th against the rush. The Falcons finished last against the pass in 2020, but before praising the improvement too much, consider Atlanta has given up eight passing touchdowns. The most in the NFL.

Atlanta will need to contain Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones while protecting their own quarterback Matt Ryan if they're going to have a chance today.