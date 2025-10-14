Falcons Lose Critical Offensive Lineman Against Buffalo Bills
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons received some potentially devastating news during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After just about everything went right for the team in the first half, franchise left tackle Jake Matthews exited the game with an ankle injury that he sustained just before halftime.
Matthews left the field on his own power, but has not returned to the game. Michael Jerrell replaced him for the Falcons’ final drive and subsequently for the second half of action.
Since being drafted in 2014, the veteran has started 183-straight games for the Falcons, a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL. Simply put, Matthews has been an anchor for the Falcons’ offensive line. He was also named a team captain for the fourth consecutive season.
With him sidelined, the Falcons are now down their bookend tackles less than a quarter of the way through the 2025 season. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has been masterful this season, replacing right tackle Kaleb McGary with journeyman offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.
The strong offensive line has been a massive part of the Falcons’ success this season, and Jerrell will be put to the test in Matthews’ absence. The Falcons traded for the former seventh-round pick in August to provide critical depth for the unit. Monday night’s game marks his first action of the season.
Swing tackle Storm Norton is eligible to return, but has not yet had his 21-day window opened. If he could return, any potential loss of Matthews could be mitigated. News of that return will not be known until later this week.