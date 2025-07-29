Falcon Report

Falcons Make Pair of Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons have made a pair of roster moves involving rookie corner Cobee Bryant and defensive lineman LaCale London.

Jul 25, 2024; Buford, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end LaCale London (94) on the field on the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday via press release that they have removed cornerback Cobee Bryant and defensive lineman LaCale London from the non-football injury/illness (NFI) list.

Bryant, who surprised many when he fell out of last spring’s draft and became an undrafted free agent, is expected to compete for a 53-man roster spot this summer. As a result of this designation, he has yet to see any action during training camp. 

Meanwhile, London spent the 2024 season on the Falcons’ practice squad after joining the team in 2023. 

He spent the spring of that season playing with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. Since joining the Falcson, he has appeared in seven games (none in 2024), registering 13 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery. 

The Falcons are off on Wednesday but will return to action on Thursday for the team’s fifth training camp practice of the summer. Their first preseason action will be next Friday versus the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

