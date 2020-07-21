Falcon Report
Matt Ryan rated No. 5 QB in the NFL since 2015 by PFF

Christian Crittenden

There continues to be a debate among people about where Matt Ryan ranks with the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Falcons nation believes that he is underrated and underappreciated, while others outside the fan base believe that he is overrated or just not that good.

No matter what side of the argument you reside, by the numbers Matt Ryan ranks towards to top of most quarterback lists.

Elite Company

Pro football focus recently put together a list of the highest-graded quarterbacks, since 2015 and Ryan comes in at No. 5 with a 92.4 rating. Ahead of him are NFC South foes, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees along with Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. The list requires a minimum of 1000 snaps during the time-span to qualify.

Since 2016, Ryan has won an MVP award, been selected first-team All-Pro, selected to the Pro Bowl, and played for a Super Bowl. In that time, he has thrown for 23,020 yards, 140 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

Ryan’s best season came in 2016 when he led the team to the Super Bowl. That season, the Falcons signal-caller completed 69.9 percent of his passes, while throwing for career-highs in both yards and touchdowns with 4944 and 38 respectively.

Top-5 Future?

Ryan is now entering year 13 in the NFL. However, he still performs at a high-level week in and week out. He is set up to keep going with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Hayden Hurst. Ryan will slow down at some point, but if the Falcons can keep him surrounded with weapons he may be able to stick around for a while longer. 

