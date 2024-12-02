Falcons Playoff Hopes get Unfortunate Injury Boost
After dropping their third-straight game on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are entering must-win territory in their remaining five games. At minimum they must go 3-2 against their remaining schedule including being underdogs at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The New York Giants are scheduled to come to Atlanta on December 22nd, and they’ll be without leading defensive player of the year candidate Dexter Lawrence.
Lawrence exited Thanksgiving Day’s loss vs. the Dallas Cowboys with a season-ending “long-term” dislocated elbow injury per head coach Brian Daboll.
The 27-year-old Clemson football alum had a career high nine sacks through 11 games for the Giants (2-10), sixth most in the NFL. Considering that includes the 340-pound 1-Tech with edge rushers like Will McDonald and Trey Hendrickson it is otherworldly for Lawrence to have been playing at this level.
Looking ahead to a December 22nd matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, what does this mean for the NFC South contending Dirty Birds? The Giants are so bad defensively that even with a freak like Dexy, they rank in the bottom half of the NFL in scoring and total defense.
A newly healthy Falcons offensive interior (returning Center Drew Dalman from an 8-game IR hiatus) would not wish injury on an opponent. Having said that, they could not have timed up this good bill of health with the Giants’ diabolical diagnosis any better versus a respectfully nameless defensive line.
The ball is dropping on the New York Giants’ 2024 season and Lawrence’s injury releases the sole light, missing just his second career game due to injury.
The only reason it hasn’t rung in the New Year is because owner John Mara has not rightfully pulled the trigger in firing general manager Joe Schoen (particularly Schoen) and Daboll.
After Kirk Cousins threw away the Falcons’ chance of upsetting the Chargers on Sunday, beating the Giants becomes a must-win for Atlanta’s flickering playoff hopes.Lawrence’s injury, while unfortunate, does help the Falcons ultimate goal of winning the NFC South by clearing a rather large obstacle from the Giants’ defense.