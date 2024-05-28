Falcons Predicted to 'Make Major Leap' in 2024
There are many reasons to feel optimistic about the Atlanta Falcons entering the 2024 season. CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr appears to like the arrival of quarterback Kirk Cousins the most.
Kerr argued Cousins is the main reason he included the Falcons on a list of five teams set to make a “major leap” this fall.
“The Falcons were a quarterback away from becoming a significant player in the NFC South,” wrote Kerr. “They decided to add two quarterbacks to the fray, signing Kirk Cousinsto a four-year contract and drafting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 in the draft.
“While the Cousins-Penix dynamic could be a problem, Falcons quarterbacks were just 28th in completion percentage, 28th in passing yards and 27th in passing touchdowns over the past two seasons. That will improve with Cousins, who was fifth in completion percentage (70%), second in pass yards (2,331) and tied for first in passing touchdowns (18) through the first eight weeks last season (Achilles injury in Week 9).”
Desmond Ridder recorded 4 game-winning drives for the Falcons last season. But Atlanta also lost four contests in which it held a lead in the final minute.
If everything else is equal, the Falcons will be a playoff team if they simply receive better game management at quarterback late in contests this season.
Cousins, though, is more than just a game manager. He’s been a perennial Pro Bowler over the last decade. He most recently made the Pro Bowl with 4,547 passing yards and 29 touchdowns during 2022.
The Falcons haven’t had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Matt Ryan’s MVP season in 2016.
But in addition to Cousins, Kerr likes the additions of wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. Kerr also sounded positive that new head coach Raheem Morris will get more out of Atlanta’s defense this season.
It was that defense that blew four last-minute leads during 2023.
“This team is closer to the playoffs than many think,” concluded Kerr.
The Falcons were one of two NFC teams Kerr included on his list of five teams set for a “major leap” in 2024. The other NFC squad was the Green Bay Packers.
The Houston Texans, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC were also on the list.