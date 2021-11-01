Smith On Painfully Obvious Falcons Problem

Calvin Ridley may have dominated the headlines, but the real problem with the Atlanta Falcons involves the trenches.

The Atlanta Falcons were beaten by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday 19-13. The day was dominated by the headlines of Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley taking a step away from football to work on his mental health.

But what was lost in the headlines of skill players, including Matt Ryan's subpar performance, was the utter Panthers dominance on both lines of scrimmage.

Carolina ran the ball at will to the tune of 203 yards and had nearly an 11-minute time-of-possession advantage. The Panthers held the Falcons to just 82 yards rushing and hit Ryan nine times on the day.

"You've got to give Carolina credit," said Smith. "They beat us on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football."

"I was frustrated, because we had chances in that game. It wasn't the cleanest game offensively, but you turn the ball over going in, that's points off the board."

"In a game like that, that wasn't a track meet, it was a slow grind. They had the ball for 34-something minutes. They ran it 40-plus times. Then you get in there and have another opportunity late in the game, and you don't execute. That's a big momentum swing as well."

"They came in there, there were no secrets. They beat us on both sides of the line of scrimmage. We better fix it in a hurry, because we're going down to a hornets nest in New Orleans. I could probably take a good educated guess what their game plan is going to be."

The Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury on Sunday, but the Saints still had success running the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Winston left.

Running quarterback Taysom Hill could be the Saints' starter against the Falcons, or it might be Trevor Siemian, who filled in after Winston left.

The Saints will run right at the Falcons until Atlanta proves it can stop the run. They'll attack the offensive backfield until Atlanta proves it can run the ball and/or protect quarterback Matt Ryan.

Until the Falcons can hold their own on the lines of scrimmage, wins are going to be tough to come by the rest of the season.