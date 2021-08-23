Falcons Quarterback and Injury Updates

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke about adding a quarterback as well as injury updates on some key defensive players.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is down to two quarterbacks after losing A.J. McCarron to a season ending injury on Saturday night against the Dolphins.

Matt Ryan has yet to play a snap during the preseason, and Feleipe Franks has flashed athleticism but has struggled in the passing game.

The Falcons will look to add a veteran quarterback this week. Smith addressed the topic after practice on Monday.

"We're going to work some guys out this afternoon," said Smith. "And we're going to continue to look at all avenues to see if we can add to that spot. Obviously we're good with the two we've got right now, Matt, Feleipe, but we'll add one at some point this week."

Smith wasn't ready to share any names with the public, but he knows the secrecy won't last.

"Nah, I'm sure they'll get them out, if their agents already haven't leaked them out. I'm sure they'll be out soon."

Smith acknowledged that the roster is constantly in flux and there may be better options available next week when NFL rosters are trimmed from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday.

"It doesn't mean if we add somebody this week, doesn't mean that we may not add another person next week. We'll continue to monitor that."

Quarterback wasn't the only concern as safety Erik Harris didn't practice on Monday, but Smith feels confident Harris will be ready when needed.

"We're just being cautious with Erik, don't expect it to be anything long-term at all."

The Falcons got good news on the defensive line with Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky returning to practice. Davidson was bothered by a leg injury, and Cominsky had been in concussion protocol.

"They're on schedule. It was good to have Marlon back out here, and John, we're going to be super cautious when we have any injuries of that type. So he's going through the protocols, and we'll be cautious with John."

The Falcons wrap up their preseason schedule on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons will likely have a new quarterback on the roster by then, but he may not see any game action.

Ryan hasn't played any of the preseason so far, so he'll need to get in a few series before the Season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 12th.

Feleipe Franks could see out the game once Ryan departs. He came in during the first quarter last week and finished the game against the Dolphins.