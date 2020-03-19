The Falcon Report
How COVID-19 impacts Falcons front office announcements in the coming weeks

Christian Crittenden

The new NFL league year started on March, 18, which is the first day that players can officially sign new contracts. However, with the concern over COVID-19 or the coronavirus teams will have to hold off on announcing their new acquisitions. 

The NFL has stated that no deal can become official until a physical is conducted with the new team, and due to the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL has prohibited teams from having any in-person visits with free agents at the team facilities until at least March 31. Also, teams are not allowed to send their personnel to travel and conduct the physicals either.  

Teams are allowed to review previous medical records and arrange for physicals to be done in a player’s hometown. However, most teams prefer that physicals at their facilities using their doctors and staff. 

As a result of this, the Falcons will not be able to announce any free agent signings until at least March 31. The Falcons have reportedly signed several free agents including former La Rams pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. The move was reported by Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network and has since been confirmed by Fowler Jr. on social media. The team cant announce of course until he passes the mandatory physical. 

Teams are still able to announce trades, which is why the Falcons were able to announce when they acquired Hayden Hurst from the Ravens earlier in the week. 

The NFL has canceled its league meetings in Palm Beach this week due to COVID-19, and other events and team operations could be affected going forward depending on how the virus goes moving forward. 

