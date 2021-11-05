BREAKING: Falcons Move Ridley; When Can WR Come Back?

The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list.

This means Ridley will miss at least three more games for Atlanta.

Ridley is battling mental health concerns and had already missed the Falcons' trip to London to face the New York Jets in September before stepping away from football last Sunday morning before the Falcons faced the Carolina Panthers.

The move to the reserve means Ridley will miss at least this week against the New Orleans Saints, at the Dallas Cowboys on November 14, and Thursday November 18 against the New England Patriots.

The Falcons then have 10 days before they would play the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 28, marking a possible return date for Ridley.

More realistically given the seriousness of the concerns around Ridley, the Falcons must prepare for the remainder of the season as if Ridley is not going to return.

Atlanta signed Marvin Hall to the practice squad earlier this week in an effort to add depth to the roster in Ridley's absence.

Ridley's 2020 production has been been sorely missed in the Atlanta offense. Ridley stepped up in place of the oft-injured Julio Jones to produce a breakout 2020 campaign that saw him post 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

So far in 2021, Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Compounding the problems for the Falcons offense, last year's second leading receiver Russell Gage has been out most of the season with a variety of injuries.

Gage is supposed to be fully healthy for Sunday's clash against New Orleans, and it can be argued that it's time for him to step up. He is due to be a free agent after this season, and his nine catches for 95 yards in 2021 isn't going to draw many suitors.

The Falcons are in New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints. While Ridley is a big miss for the Falcons offense, at least his status with the team is set for the immediate future.

Ridley can focus on his mental health while the Falcons focus on getting back in the win column.