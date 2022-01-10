Falcons Secure Practice Squad, Sign 17 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their first moves of the offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons season ended on Sunday with their 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons have plenty of business to handle before next season including trying to bring back the NFL's leading tackler Foye Oluokun.

The first bit of business for the Falcons was securing the rights to the players who were on their practice squad. The team announced on Monday they have done that by signing 15 of them to reserve/futures contracts.

The Falcons also added to players who played in Canada last season, defensive back Dee Alford and tight end Brayden Lenius. Alford was a starting cornerback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Lenius played wide receiver for the BC Lions.

The Falcons used their practice squad to flex players to the active roster regularly during the season. Wide receiver Austin Trammell was one of those players who was on the game-day roster the last two weeks after putting in time on the practice squad.

Linebacker Dorian Etheridge also saw time in seven games in 2021, mostly on special teams. Etheridge was a preseason standout after signing with the Falcons has an undrafted free agent out of Louisville.

Here is a list of the players the Falcons announced on Tuesday:

Defensive End, Nick Thurman

Defensive Back, Dee Alford

Defensive Back, Cornell Armstrong

Defensive Back Luther Kirk

Defensive Back Lafayette Pitts

Linebacker, Quinton Bell

Linebacker, Jordan Brailford

Linebacker, Dorian Etheridge

Linebacker, Rashad Smith

Offensive Lineman, Willie Beavers

Offensive Lineman, Ryan Neuzil

Punter, Dom Maggio

Running Back, Caleb Huntley

Tight End, Brayden Lenius

Tight End, John Raine

Wide Receiver, Chad Hansen

Wide Receiver, Austin Trammell