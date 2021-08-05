Sports Illustrated home
Falcons Shake Up Receiver Corps

The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list and signed wide receiver Trevor Davis to take his roster spot.
The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list and signed wide receiver Trevor Davis to take his roster spot.

Graham left practice with an apparent knee injury on Wednesday, and the news wasn't good for the third year tight end on Thursday. The Falcons placed him on the injured/reserve list.

READ MORE: Oluokun Leads Falcons Camp Highlights

Graham was signed out of Yale and played in all 16 games for the Falcons the past two seasons. He had a productive rookie campaign with nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers dropped to three catches for 25 yards in 2020, but Graham was mostly used on special teams.

With new head coach Arthur Smith's fondness of two tight end sets, this was a chance for Graham to see more action. Graham is likely done for the season.

Davis was originally a fifth round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2016. He saw the bulk of his action as a return man for the Packers.

His most productive year came with Green Bay in 2017 when he had 24 punt returns for 289 yards (12.0 average) and 31 kick returns for 707 yards (22.8 average).

Davis moved on from Green Bay in 2019 and saw time with both the Miami Dolphins and Raiders.

New general manager Terry Fontenot has placed an emphasis on improving Atlanta's special teams play. He signed first-team All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson and drafted college football's leading punt returner Avery Williams from Boise State.

Davis only had 16 catches in his three year NFL career, so it's likely he will get a chance to compete with Patterson and Williams for a spot on special teams.

