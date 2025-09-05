Falcons Sign Former Panthers DL Ahead of Clash with Buccaneers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are not done with their roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener with Tampa Bay. According to a report first shared by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are set to sign defensive lineman Sam Roberts to their active roster off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.
Roberts, 27, was a sixth-round pick in 2022 by the New England Patriots. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive lineman spent two seasons with the Patriots before being waived last summer. He was later picked up by the Panthers, where he appeared in three games in 2024, taking 23 snaps.
The defensive lineman has appeared in 15 games over his three professional seasons with eight combined tackles.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
To clear the roster spot for the move, Tori McElhaney reports that the Falcons will be releasing wide receiver David Sills V from the active roster and Grayland Arnold from injured reserve.
Sills, a preseason standout for the Falcons, was a late riser along the roster bubble in August. He played primarily with the second- and third-team offensive units and was a favorite target for veteran Kirk Cousins. He has been in the league since 2019 and signed with the Falcons last January after a season on the Broncos’ practice squad.
With how fondly the Falcons see Sills, it would be unlikely that this is the last we see of the camp standout.
Arnold, a 2020 undrafted free agent, signed with the Falcons in August. He was only active for a handful of practices before being placed on the injured reserve on August 10.