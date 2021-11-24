Falcons Sign New Punter With Pro Bowl Background

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons Sign New Punter Thomas Morstead

    The Atlanta Falcons have added a punter to the active roster ahead of clash with Jacksonville Jaguars.
    The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Thomas Morstead to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The Falcons lost Cameron Nizialek to a hamstring injury earlier this season and put his replacement Dustin Colquitt on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.

    The 35-year-old Morstead has spent almost as much time in the NFL as Colquitt. Colquitt spent 17 seasons in the NFL, 15 with the Kansas City Chiefs. A 13-year veteran, Morstead spent 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints before joining the New York Jets this season.

    Morstead is a player the Atlanta brass know well as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was with the Saints front office for each of Morstead's 12 seasons in New Orleans.

    Morstead went to the Pro Bowl in 2012 and had a healthy 48.2 average per punt with the Jets this season in seven games.

    It's not a certainty that Morstead will be active against the Jaguars on Sunday. Colquitt could still clear COVID protocols and be available by game time. As part of the 53-man roster, Morstead will be available to punt if needed in Jacksonville.

    The Falcons enter the game against the 2-8 Jaguars only a one-point favorite. The slim margin is a testament to Atlanta's previous poor showings the last two weeks.

    The Falcons have been outscored 68-3 against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots the last two weeks, and the loser on Sunday could have the inside track on a top-five NFL Draft pick next April. The Falcons currently sit ninth and the Jaguars currently have the third-overall pick.

