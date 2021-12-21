Falcons Sign Former UGA Star to Roster

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former UGA star Shawn Williams to the active roster.

The Atlanta Falcons were busy on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their game on Sunday with the Detroit Lions. Atlanta announced several roster moves including signing former University of Georgia standout Shawn Williams to the active roster.

Williams played safety for four years with the Bulldogs before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Williams was originally signed to the Falcons' practice squad on October 5th, and he had been promoted to the active roster for Atlanta's last two games against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

A player can only be promoted twice from the practice squad before he needs to be signed permanently to the 53-man squad in order to play again.

Williams saw 10 snaps on defense and 19 snaps on special teams against the 49ers last week. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Williams a 70 grade for his 10 defensive snaps. A small sample size, but that grade trailed only A.J. Terrell (77.8), Ade Ogundeji (71.3), and Anthony Rush (71) on the PFF report card from Sunday's loss.

Wide receiver Chad Hansen was also signed to the practice squad.

At 6'2 and 202 pounds, Hansen was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2017. He spent last season with the Houston Texans and had 17 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Hansen spent the summer with the Detroit Lions before being cut in August. It may be coincidental that the Falcons face the Lions this week, but coaches typically don't believe in coincidence.

To make room for Hansen, the Falcons released defensive back Will Sunderland. Sunderland has spent parts of 2021 with the Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts, but hasn't appeared in a game.

The Falcons face the 2-11-1 Lions on Sunday. The Lions have won two of three including an impressive 30-12 defeat of the playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. The Falcons have yet to win a home game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, and will look to break their 0-5 slump on Sunday against Detroit.