Franks: 'I have Full Confidence in Myself'

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 37-17 in their second preseason game of 2021. Rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks was called into action early after A.J. McCarron left the game early with an apparent leg injury.

The Falcons plan for Franks was to have him start the second, half, but he found himself on the field in the first quarter.

He finished the game 3 for 6 passing for 43 yards. He added another 32 yards rushing on three attempts. He led the Falcons to their first touchdown drives of the preseason.

"It was obviously an unexpected situation," said Franks. "I tried to take advantage of it. I'm grateful to get those extra reps. I just try to take it as a learning experience and keep growing, become the best quarterback I can become. I always need to be ready, especially in the backup position."

"We put a couple of good drives together there towards the middle of the game, end of game. But really, not hurting ourselves and it starts with me. We'll do a better job of that, cleaning those mistakes up for next week. Just continuing to get better stacking good days on top of good days."

Asked how he assessed his overall play against the Dolphins, and Franks gave his best coach's answer.

"I have to go back and look at the film."

"It's hard for me to sit back and think back on it right now. I've got to go back and look at the film. I thought offensively, collectively there were good plays. Obviously, I put us in a bad situation when I threw an interception. But there was bad plays, and really just learning from those. Learning from the good and the bad, and then just stacking them going into next week."

The work that Franks has gotten during the preseason has been valuable experience for him, and he feels ready to take over if called upon to play in the regular season.

"I have full confidence in myself. I feel like I'm starting to gain confidence, lead the group around me. Just continue to put my head down and work, that's all it's about. Learning from your mistakes; kind of using everything as a learning experiment. That's pretty much my mindset on anything. I do, I do feel like I've got the capability to go do that."

The Falcons play the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 PM. McCarron's injury appears to be serious enough to keep him out longer than a few days, Franks will likely see another quarterback brought into camp to compete for the backup job behind starter Matt Ryan.

