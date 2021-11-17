Final Injury Report: Patriots at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons get reinforcements, but doubts remain with Cordarrelle Patterson on final injury report before Patriots game.

The Atlanta Falcons released their final injury report ahead of Thursday night's game with the New England Patriots.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is officially listed as questionable after being a doubt earlier in the week. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith admitted earlier on Wednesday that Patterson would be a game-time decision.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is also listed as questionable. Hawkins has been limited this week in practice after missing last week against the Cowboys with an ankle injury. Hawkins has just eight tackles on the season, but he leads the Falcons with two interceptions.

Tight end Hayden Hurst is a big blow for the Falcons. He will miss the Patriots' game with an ankle injury. While he's had a subpar season with just 20 catches for 158 yards, he's shown to be a dependable receiver in the past including 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Linebacker Darren Bates and cornerback Kendall Sheffield are also out against the Patriots. Sheffield's season has been a bust to this point. The third-year man out of Ohio State started twenty games across the last two seasons, but he has been unable to get on the field this year, appearing in just three games without registering a tackle.

The Falcons will be bolstered on the lines of scrimmage Thursday night. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard returns after having missed the last two games with a concussion.

Blocking tight end Lee Smith is also back after missing last week's blowout loss to the Cowboys. Without Smith, the Falcons managed just 214 yards and three points against Dallas.

All eyes will be on the inactive list two hours before the game on Thursday. Obviously if Patterson is inactive, the game-time decision went against the Falcons.

If he's not on the list, it remains to be seen how effective he can be on an ankle that's less than 100%.

The Falcons will need Patterson if they are to entertain thoughts of upsetting the Patriots and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.