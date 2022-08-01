'Flying Around': Falcons LB Mykal Walker Camp Update - Fill LB Void?

As Atlanta Falcons training camp began, third-year linebacker Mykal Walker was present and happy to be back on the field.

“It feels good just [to be] back with the boys, flying around and stuff,” Walker told Falcons Wire.

In his second season with the Falcons, Walker registered 35 total tackles, three pass deflections and one interception while playing in 17 games.

The Falcons defense looks a lot different this year compared to last. Several key contributors on last year's unit won't make an appearance this year.

Deion Jones' future with the Falcons is uncertain, which may allow Walker the opportunity to be the leading linebacker for a Falcons defense looking to improve this season.

With linebacker Foye Oluokun departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Walker could fill that void on defense this upcoming season as the team's leading tackler.

Oluokun led the team in total tackles last season with 192 and interceptions with three.

The 3-4 defense, led by defensive coordinator Dean Pees, gives players like Walker a chance to be versatile and make numerous plays.

While Walker can fill the void of Oluokun’s and Jones tackling, he could also be looking to make plays in the pass rush.

The Falcons finished 28th in pass rush defense last season, but the team's sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. signed with the Dallas Cowboys, meaning someone new will have to step up to the plate.

As a team, the Falcons recorded just 18 sacks a year ago, and in order for that number to rise in 2022, Walker will have to play a key role.