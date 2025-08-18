Report: Former Atlanta Falcon Close to Deal with Miami Dolphins
Prior to the 2024 season, the Atlanta Falcons traded a 2025 3rd-round pick to the New England Patriots in return for veteran pass rusher Matt Judon. He was on a one-year deal with the thought that if he was successful, the Falcons would offer him a contract extension.
Like most of the Falcons' defenders, Judon had a disappointing season under first-time defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, and the Falcons opted not to re-sign Judon and let him hit free agency.
Judon remained unsigned through the summer, but that could change quickly, according to Aaron Wilson.
"Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon set to meet today with Dolphins and is expected to join them, barring anything unforeseen, per league source. Judon, 32, has 72 career sacks, 5.5 last year for Falcons," Wilson reported on X.
In Atlanta, he registered just 5.5 sacks despite seeing the field in every game. This was his lowest sack total in a season he’s played five or more games since his rookie year in 2016. Disappointing for Atlanta, as Judon was coming off four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, prior to his 2023 injury.
Some of Judon’s lack of production can be attributed to the Falcons former defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake. Lake had Judon dropping back into coverage instead of rushing the passer more than he should have. Judon himself sounded off on this earlier this summer.
“Hell naw, (it wasn’t bad luck)," Judon said. "If you go look at the film, I dropped (into coverage) on 60% of the plays. It’s hard to get a pick and a sack on the same play."
While Judon may have been exaggerating, he did drop into coverage 13.3% of his snaps in 2024, nearly double the rate he had in 2023, when he was named All-Pro after a 15.5 sack season. However, all coverages are not created equally. Dropping into a short zone is considerably different than chasing a running back downfield on a wheel route in man coverage, on third down.
A sight Falcons fans (and Judon) remember all too frequently in 2024.
The Falcons invested heavily in their pass rush in the offseason with a new defensive coordinator, a $10 million contract for Leonard Floyd, and a pair of first-round edge rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Meanwhile, Judon looks like he'll get a chance with the Miami Dolphins to prove it was the Falcons' defense that held him back in 2024, and not the other way around.