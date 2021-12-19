Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Former Falcon Julio Jones Out Again for Titans

    The second-round pick the Atlanta Falcons got for Julio Jones looks better every week.
    Julio Jones had an injury riddled final season with the Atlanta Falcons. He played in just nine games, but still had 771 yards and three touchdowns.

    His injury problems have followed him to Tennessee after he was traded to the Titans in the offseason. He left today's game against the Steelers and was ruled out because of a recurring hamstring injury.

    Jones finished the day with no catches on one target.

    Jones had proclaimed himself fit earlier this week, but that fitness didn't survive the next game against the Steelers.

    The nightmare season continues for Jones who has just 25 catches for 369 yards for the 9-4 Titans.

    The Falcons received a second-round pick for Jones in 2022's NFL Draft, and they also got much needed salary cap relief, though they are still taking a big hit on his contract this season and next.

    Because of the $25 million signing bonus Jones received on his initial three-year $66 million contract, Jones counts $7.8 million against this year's salary cap and $15.5 million next season according to Spotrac.

    Despite missing Jones and Calvin Ridley for much of the season, quarterback Matt Ryan is putting up similar numbers to his 2020 statistics.

    The Falcons need help in a lot of areas including wide receiver, especially if Ridley doesn't return to the team.

    That second-round pick is starting to look better and better to general manager Terry Fontenot and the Falcons as Jones continues to struggle with his ability to stay on the field.

