Former Falcons 1st-Round DE Sticks with Browns

Takk McKinley was with four teams in 2020, but he may have found a home in 2021.

Defensive end Takk McKinley was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After a series of moves in 2020, it looks like he has found a home with the Cleveland Browns ... for now.

The former UCLA star was drafted by the Falcons to partner with Vic Beasley to form a fearsome pass rush. Beasley was coming off an All-Pro 2016 season in which he had 15.5 sacks.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the 15.5 sacks that Beasley had in 2016 made up nearly half his six-year career total of 37.5, and McKinley was cut by the Falcons four games into his fourth season.

McKinley's Atlanta career started brightly enough with six sacks as a rookie in 2017. He followed that season up with seven in 2018, and then his production fell off a cliff.

McKinley had 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2019 and just eight tackles and a sack in 2020 before being cut.

2020 was a strange year for everyone, but it was particularly strange for McKinley. After being released by Atlanta, McKinley went on quite the journey.

The Cincinnati Bengals initially claimed McKinley off of waivers from Atlanta on November 11th, but they cut him six days later.

The San Francisco 49ers added McKinley the next day, and he lasted only five days in San Francisco before being waived.

The Las Vegas Raiders claimed McKinley and placed him on injured reserve three weeks later.

McKinley signed with the Cleveland Browns on a one-year $4.25 million contract in March, and it looks like he'll make the roster.

If McKinley is healthy and dedicated, the Browns could have found and exciting third option at defensive end behind Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.