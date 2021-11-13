Julio Jones Flop Season with Tennessee Titans Continues

Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones has another setback with the Tennessee Titans as one of the worst seasons of his career continues.

The Tennessee Titans have placed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve with a lingering hamstring injury.

Jones will miss at least the next three games and possibly more depending on how he recovers. Jones has already missed three of the Titans first nine games and has just 21 catches for 336 yards and has yet to find the end zone for the Titans.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Falcons, pushed for a move away from Atlanta after last season. The Falcons made the trade to the Titans in the spring.

The Falcons received a second and fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Jones and a sixth-round pick of their own.

After an injury plagued 2020 season, Atlanta needed to get some relief from Jones' contract and some draft capital in return. Jones wanted to play for a contender. Jones got his wish as the Titans are 7-2 and lead the NFC South, but the season hasn't gone as he had hoped so far.

The Falcons have had their own problems at receiver this year. Calvin Ridley had been relatively ineffective before leaving the Falcons for personal reasons. He has just 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns after a breakout 2020 campaign that saw him total 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

Russell Gage was Atlanta's second leading receiver in 2020 with 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns. The 25-year old receiver has started just twice this season because of injuries and has just 16 catches for 159 yards.

With the Falcons three leading receivers from 2020 either being gone, ineffective, or both, it's left the door open for new playmakers for quarterback Matt Ryan including rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and slash-running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Pitts has 546 yards in his first eight games as a pro, and Patterson needs just 11 yards against the Cowboys on Sunday to set a career high with 470.

Seeing Jones go was unpleasant for many Falcons fans, but after two injury-plagued seasons for the 32-year old Jones, it seems general manager Terry Fontenot not only made the right choice, but got a pretty good deal as well.