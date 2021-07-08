Grady Jarrett Crack's PFN's Top 100 Players

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is named as one of the Top 100 players in the NFL by Pro Football Network.

Grady Jarrett is the epitome of a draft day steal. The seventh year man out of Clemson was taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Jarrett has turned into one of the best Falcons draft picks of all-time. The Pro Football Network recognizes Jarrett as being the 68th best player in the NFL regardless of position.

PFN says of Jones, "There is a reason the Atlanta Falcons want to keep Grady Jarrett around during their rebuild. He’s been one of the league’s premier interior pass rushers for the past few seasons. Unfortunately for him, what was a dominating performance in 2020 was overshadowed by a poor defensive backfield. Nevertheless, Jarrett continued to get to the quarterback despite the poor team performance."

Jarrett has made the past two Pro-Bowls. He had 69 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2019 and followed that season with 52 tackles and four sacks in 2020.

He probably should have made the 2018 squad as well with 52 tackles and six sacks from his interior line position.

Jarrett is now the second highest paid Falcon according to Spotrac. He is in the third year of a four-year $68M contract he signed in 2019.

The Falcons moved Julio Jones in part to clear up cap space to sign their 2021 draft class, and Jarrett has been a candidate for a reworked contract or extension as well.

Jarrett's $19.1M dead cap number this season falls to $7.3M in 2022, and if he keeps his current level of production, the Falcons will want to extend his contract.

Jarrett joined Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan on PFN's Top 100 players. Ridley came in just behind Jarrett at No. 73 and Ryan just made the list at No. 99.