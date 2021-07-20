What Could Grady Jarrett Contract Extension Look Like?

Grady Jarrett has two years remaining on his contract. The Atlanta Falcons need salary cap space, and they need Grady Jarrett. What could a contract extension look like?

Grady Jarrett is the anchor of the Atlanta Falcon defense. The former fifth round pick out of Clemson has been been selected to the Pro-Bowl the last two seasons.

Grady is due to be a free agent after the 2022 season, and the Falcons will likely look to redo his contract next year to potentially lower his $21 million cap hit.

The bad news for the Falcons is they have little salary cap room next year either. The situation isn't quite as bad as it was this past offseason when Atlanta was nearly $50 million over the cap when new general manager Terry Fontenot took over. But according to Spotrac, Atlanta has a whopping $307,976 in cap space next year.

The good news, aside from there always been room to maneuver around the cap, is the Jarrett is already one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

Jarrett signed a four year $68 million contract in 2019 with an $18 million signing bonus. His base salary jumped from $5 million last season to $13.5 million this year and will be $16.5 million next season.

His 2021 salary cap number of $21 million ranks him second in the NFL among defensive tackles, only behind the Eagles' Fletcher Cox at $23.9 million.

Jarrett's dead cap number drops from $19.1 million to just $7.3 million next year, while his cap hit rises to $23.8 million. Those numbers are a good indicator that Atlanta will want to work something with Jarrett's contract to get some flexibility with under the cap next season.

No one would want a repeat of this past offseason when Julio Jones requested a trade and was moved in part to create room under the salary cap.

But what could a new contract look like for Jarrett?

Jarrett will turn 29 next summer. Aaron Donald signed his six year $135 million contract when he was 27. Fletcher Cox got six years and $102.6 million when he was 26. DeForest Buckner of the Colts signed a four year $84 million deal before last year; he was 26. Chris Jones of the Chiefs got four years and $80 million last year; he was 26.

You may be noticing a pattern here.

The going rate for a premier defensive tackle is roughly $20 million per season. The long contracts signed by the highest paid players at that position were signed when the player was 26 or 27.

Assuming Jarrett is still playing at a Pro-Bowl level this season, there's no reason to think Atlanta won't keep paying him like a premier defensive tackle. But Jarrett won't get the long deal of his younger counter-parts.

Three years and $60 million should be a starting point. The Falcons could turn the final year of his compensation into a signing bonus and lower his cap hit next season.

If the the Falcons and Jarrett tear up the final year of his current deal do sign something close to three years $60 million, that will put Jarrett's total compensation from his age 26 season at roughly six years and $100 million.

That's right in line with the other stars at his position.