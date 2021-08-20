Grady Jarrett Reveals Who He's Excited to Play With

The Atlanta Falcons have spent the last several days in south Florida in joint practices with the Miami Dolphins.

Atlanta and Miami square off on Saturday night in their second preseason game.

Pro-Bowl defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was one of the bright spots on the Falcons defense in 2020, and he feels the defense is coming together at training camp.

"The more reps you get, the better you get," said Jarrett. "With this new defense, new players, we're only going to get better with the more reps that we continue to accumulate. Try different looks, put different people here in different positions. We're just trying to see what we've got so we can put the most efficient group together when it's time to go, for real go time."

Jarrett and the Falcons defense showed well in two practices against the Dolphins, but Jarrett knows the work is just beginning to improve Atlanta's defense which ranked 29th in 2020.

"I don't feel like we were surprised with anything we were able to have success with. We know there's a lot of things we've got to go back and go to work on. I feel like the success, obviously makes you feel good, but at the end of the day, teams make adjustments; we need to make adjustments to get better. It was good to have some success, but it definitely wasn't a perfect showing for us the past two days."

"Always room to get better."

Jarrett lines up on the defensive line with Jonathan Bullard who was acquired in the offseason. Bullard (6'3/295) was a third round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016 and spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks. Jarrett is looking forward to help on defense from the big, versatile lineman.

"Bull's [Bullard] been a good addition to our team, playing multiple positions across the defensive line and making good impact whether it's rushing the passer or stopping the run. [I've] always been a fan of Bullard's game and so excited to be on the same team with him."

Jarrett didn't play against the Tennessee Titans in the first preseason game of the year, and he may not see much action Saturday night against the Dolphins. For real go-time for a the Pro-Bowler will be September 12th in the Falcons season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.