Grady Jarrett Entering the Next Chapter in Falcons Career
Grady Jarrett embodies the pride in what it takes to suit up for the Atlanta Falcons. Entering his 10th year in Atlanta, the standout defensive linemen is now in a new phase of his career.
The son of Atlanta great Jessie Tuggle, Jarrett has carved his own path and blazed his own trail. But now 31 years old, Jarrett is more than a player for the Falcons. He’s responsible for mentoring all the young talent surrounding him.
Grady can cement his legacy by not only continuing to play at a high level but teaching the incoming young Falcons defensive linemen.
The Next Generation
By no metric does Harrison and Jarrett play similarly. While the former Ohio State defensive lineman uses long arms and freakish foot speed to create pressure, Jarrett uses leverage and short area quickness. Harrison’s athletic palette also distances himself from the veteran.
However, one cannot place a speed or time on sheer will and determination. Those qualities define Jarrett. Teaching Harrison the finer points of the sport should elevate his game.
One of the largest issues with the former Buckeye remains playing too tall. Standing up too straight when rushing as a 6-foot-6 defender gives the blocker an expanded striking area. Harrison could also improve his rush repertoire.
Lastly, Harrison, although blessed with excellent speed, needs to keep working on his agility, as he will keep encountering backs that possess that aspect in abundance.
Outcome
The concept of mentoring young players is not lost on Jarrett. He addressed being a positive influence for younger Falcons players as early as 2021.
“It's all about your legacy. You want to leave things better than how you found them, especially where you come from,” he told atlantafalcons.com. ”It's about inspiring the next generation to be better or helping somebody in need.”
While he was mostly referring to helping the local community, Jarrett’s words also apply to the Falcons.
Harrison may never bring to the table what Jarrett continues to. Yet, as a mentor, Jarrett can show the young pass rusher the right path.
If his three sacks as a rotational play gives a look into the future, Harrison needs to take the next two seasons, or whatever time Jarrett has left with the Falcons, to learn as much as he can from the Falcons legacy defender..