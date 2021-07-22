Greg Knapp, Former Falcons Coach, Passes Away After Accident

The former offensive coordinator was critically injured when struck by a car over the weekend.

Former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Greg Knapp was critically injured in a bicycle accident after being struck by a car over the weekend. Chicago Bears assistant Clancy Barone, a close friend, announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Knapp passed away from his injuries.

In January, Knapp was hired by the New York Jets to serve as their quarterbacks coach.

The Knapp family previously released a statement via the New York Jets - a statement asking for prayers.

Knapp, 58, was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons from 2004 to 2006. The Falcons won the division in 2004 and helped Michael Vick reach two Pro Bowls.

Knapp returned to Atlanta as the Falcons quarterback coach in 2018 and coached QB Matt Ryan for three seasons. His lengthy career in the coaching profession had taken him to New York, where he was to help guide their rookie QB

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Jets coach Robert Saleh said in a statement released by the Jets Tuesday. "Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Knapp is survived by his wife Charlotte and three daughters Jordan, Natalie and Camille. Our thoughts, along with those of the Falcons family, are with the Knapps during this sad time.