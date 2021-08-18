High Praise from Tua Tagolavolia on Falcons Defense

August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

High Praise from Tua Tagovailoa as Falcons Defense Dominates

The Atlanta Falcons defense reportedly shined in Miami against the Dolphins
Author:

Atlanta's defense shined on Friday night against the Titans while the offense sputtered. The Falcons finished with four sacks on the night, and it seems they've picked up where they've left off.

After three weeks in Atlanta a new set of eyes can help with perspective and Sun Sentinel columnist Omar Kelly has been impressed with the Falcons defense.

Cameron Wolfe, a reporter for ESPN, also heaped praise on the Falcons defense.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was under fire from Dean Pees' defense, and he helped explain the trouble the Dolphins offensive line was having with Atlanta.

Tagovailoa was impressed with Pees' and the Falcons ability to disguise their coverage and their pass rush to confuse the offensive line.

The Atlanta offense against the Titans on Friday was poor. Atlanta managed just three points on 138 total yards. No need to hit the panic button just yet as the first team offense watched from the sidelines.

Matt Ryan and the offense have been impressing reporters in Miami.

READ MORE: Matt Ryan Training Camp Highlights

The Falcons and Dolphins are conducting their joint practice this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night. The Dolphins lost their opener to the Chicago Bears 20-13.

Tagovailoa was 8/11 for 99 yards and an interception while being outplayed by rookie Justin Fields. Fields was 14/20 for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

There was some discussion before the draft that Miami might not be completely sold on Tagovailoa and might take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, but the 49ers traded three first round picks to the Dolphins for the right to draft Trey Lance.

Miami moved back up in the draft and eventually picked wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick.

Recommended Articles

Tua Tagovailoa
Play

High Praise from Tua Tagolavolia on Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons defense reportedly shined in Miami against the Dolphins

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons
Play

Best of Matt Ryan, Training Camp Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons released a Matt Ryan highlight reel from 2021 training camp.

4DF0C052-CAD8-48B7-BEC5-E3644DE5E503
Play

Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons have added size to the defensive line by signing a former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman.

Tua Tagovailoa
News

High Praise from Tua Tagolavolia on Falcons Defense

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons
News

Best of Matt Ryan, Training Camp Highlights

4DF0C052-CAD8-48B7-BEC5-E3644DE5E503
News

Falcons Sign Former Cowboys Lineman

Pitts3
News

Falcons at Dolphins Joint Practice: 5 To Watch

jake matthews
Podcast

Falcons LISTEN: Taking Offense To The O-Line

badet ou
News

Source: Falcons Cut 'NFL's Fastest Man'; Roster Tracker

Josh Rosen Atlanta Falcons
News

Should Falcons Sign Struggling QB Josh Rosen?

Marlon Davidson
News

Falcons Camp: Promising Defender Out for Dolphins Game