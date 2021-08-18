High Praise from Tua Tagolavolia on Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons defense reportedly shined in Miami against the Dolphins

Atlanta's defense shined on Friday night against the Titans while the offense sputtered. The Falcons finished with four sacks on the night, and it seems they've picked up where they've left off.

After three weeks in Atlanta a new set of eyes can help with perspective and Sun Sentinel columnist Omar Kelly has been impressed with the Falcons defense.

Cameron Wolfe, a reporter for ESPN, also heaped praise on the Falcons defense.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was under fire from Dean Pees' defense, and he helped explain the trouble the Dolphins offensive line was having with Atlanta.

Tagovailoa was impressed with Pees' and the Falcons ability to disguise their coverage and their pass rush to confuse the offensive line.

The Atlanta offense against the Titans on Friday was poor. Atlanta managed just three points on 138 total yards. No need to hit the panic button just yet as the first team offense watched from the sidelines.

Matt Ryan and the offense have been impressing reporters in Miami.

The Falcons and Dolphins are conducting their joint practice this week ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night. The Dolphins lost their opener to the Chicago Bears 20-13.

Tagovailoa was 8/11 for 99 yards and an interception while being outplayed by rookie Justin Fields. Fields was 14/20 for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

There was some discussion before the draft that Miami might not be completely sold on Tagovailoa and might take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, but the 49ers traded three first round picks to the Dolphins for the right to draft Trey Lance.



Miami moved back up in the draft and eventually picked wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick.