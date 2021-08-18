Highlights: Offense Sizzles in Falcons Joint Practice With Dolphins

Falcons pass catchers put on a show in practice session with Dolphins

A collection of Atlanta Falcons starred in a joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. The Falcons are in Miami in advance of Saturday night's preseason game between the two clubs.

Reporters noted that the Falcons defense looked stout, but the team released highlights from the practice focusing exclusively on the offense.

Calvin Ridley led off the reel by torching veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, using a slight hesitation before accelerating and extending to make a terrific catch.

First-round pick Kyle Pitts ran a nice route to create clear separation from safety Eric Rowe. Running back Qadree Ollison, limited in practice last week, also pulled away from a defender in the flat to haul one in.

Tajae Sharpe, on a one-year deal signed before camp, continues to impress. At 6-4 and 194 pounds, he brings size and strength to a wide receiver group that lacks it, and he used both to break away from Nick Needham.

Virtually every Atlanta receiver is featured, including tight end Hayden Hurst and rookie Frank Darby, who both made contested catches.

The Falcons struggled mightily in their first preseason game Friday, but the first-team offense watched from the sidelines. It remains to be seen how many of starters, including quarterback Matt Ryan, play Saturday night against the Dolphins.