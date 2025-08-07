How Jeff Ulbrich, Kaden Elliss are Shaping Falcons’ Defensive Identity
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – After years of defensive struggles, the Atlanta Falcons are showing real signs of life during training camp. Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, an aggressive identity is starting to emerge.
“We will dictate how this game goes,” Ulbrich said during the first weekend of camp. “And to do that, there has to be, in my opinion, a little bit less of a read element, more of an ‘attack mentality.’ So, that's what we're ingraining in these guys.”
To this point, Ulbrich has delivered on his promise.
The word ‘attack’ has echoed throughout Falcons training camp this summer. Whether it is the newly minted, ‘attack-minded’ Ulbrich, or the literal fights that have happened on several occasions, this defense is bringing new energy to Flowery Branch.
“We’re trying to develop a culture, a style of play for sure,” Ulbrich said earlier in camp. “Part of that is the violence which we play and the aggression, the urgency, and all that.”
Rookie edge rusher James Pearce has been the poster child of this defensive revival at camp, but head coach Raheem Morris says it does not end there.
“I think all of those guys have kind of been playing that way,” Morris said Monday. “I think it's just the relentless attitude, the stuff that they're establishing within those rooms and how you coach it… Fighting is not a part of it. It serves a little bit of emotion, but it's like, how do you play as hard as you possibly can to get those things out, like these guys have been able to do? I'm really just fired up with where they're going.”
Morris says he hates the fighting, but the team will need that sort of juice in 2025. As a whole, the Falcons have not been a consistently successful defense for many years.
Last season, Morris’ first as head coach, the Falcons finished 28th in defensive DVOA. For reference, only a pair of teams outside the top-15 in that metric (the Rams at 25th and the Commanders at 26th) made the playoffs. The team was also 29th in passer rating allowed, 31st in passing touchdowns, 21st in rush defense EPA, and 23rd in scoring defense.
It was clear that a change was necessary, and that came with the departure of several veteran starters: safety Justin Simmons, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, outside linebackers Matt Judon and Lorenzo Carter, and inside linebacker Nate Landman.
Replacing them are players like Jordan Fuller, Divine Deablo, James Pearce Jr, Jalon Walker, Ruke Orhorohoro, and Brandon Dorlus – who are all under the age of 27. Of the newcomers, only Leonard Floyd, 32, and Morgan Fox, 30, are over the age of 30.
“They're so energetic, and if they make a big play, like, they're gonna make it known,” said running back Bijan Robinson. “They're gonna come to your face, like, ‘We're here,’ you know, just getting excited. And that's what we want, we want them to be like that. We want them to set that edge, have that edge, because we're gonna bring it on our side.”
Call that youthful exuberance.
“I believe it could be a special group,” linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “I see just the talent that's on this defense right now. You know, the most I've seen since I've been here.”
Words like “heart” and “passionate energy” came up when Elliss described what he hopes to see from his unit this season, echoing his defensive coordinator. Left tackle Jake Matthews sees it on the practice field every day, calling them “relentless.”
Aside from Ulbrich, players have noted that the veteran linebacker has played a prominent role in sparking this unit.
“[Elliss], that’s their alpha. He drives the energy,” Robinson said about the linebacker entering his third year in Atlanta. “When Kaden’s on and he's bringing the energy, they're different.”
That difference in energy was recognized by the star running back as early as OTAs in the spring, but it found a new gear during camp.
“I just want to put together and go crazy and have fun and play with that heart, play with that mind, play with that fist, executed at a high level,” Elliss said. “But even more so, play with passion and energy, because I think that'll cover up for a lot. That's just one of the really awesome things that Ulibrich has brought with him, and that he's just instilled in us. I believe we can come together and that we can be really special.”
If the Falcons are going to take a step forward in 2025, it’ll likely come on the back of this defensive overhaul – not just in personnel, but in personality.
Gone are several steady, but predictable, veterans. In their place is a group of fast, physical, and vocal players with something to prove, anchored by the leadership of Kaden Elliss and the potential of some first and second-year players.
The numbers from last season were ugly, but the mindset shift in Flowery Branch is growing increasingly difficult to ignore. Now, the question becomes: can all that camp energy translate into real, on-field results?
If this defense can back up its bark when Week 1 arrives, that energy could help pave a path to postseason football in Atlanta for the first time in seven seasons.