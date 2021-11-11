How to Watch, Latest Lines: Falcons at Cowboys

Latest lines and how to watch, listen, and livestream the Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys game.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Falcons are coming off a road win against the New Orleans Saints, but they're an even bigger underdog against the Cowboys.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream Falcons vs. Saints, plus the latest lines.

Details for the game:

Who: Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

When: Sunday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m. EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Dallas -400 (bet $400 to win $100), Atlanta +310 (bet $100 to win $310)

Spread: Dallas -8.5, O/U 54.5

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

The majority of the country will see the Falcons and Cowboys as FOX has made it the national game with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen as announcers.

The Falcons are 3-1 on the road including last week's win against the Saints where they were six-point underdogs going in.

Vegas isn't impressed with the Falcons' win over the Saints or scared by the Cowboys' 30-16 home loss to the Denver Broncos. Dallas has been an eight to nine-point favorite over Atlanta all week.

Dallas suffered an injury blow to one of its key players this week. Defensive end Randy Gregory has a calf injury and will miss several games including this Sunday against the Falcons.

The game pits former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn against Atlanta for the first time since he was fired on October 11, 2020. Quinn was 43-42 in 5+ seasons with Atlanta including leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season.

Quinn is the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, and his unit ranks 21st in the NFL in yards allowed. The Falcons led by new defensive coordinator Dean Pees are ranked 17th.

The Cowboys bring the league's No. 1 ranked offense at 434.2 yards per game. They are a well-balanced group who is fourth in the NFL in passing and third in rushing.

Dallas' offense is averaging the third most points in the league at 30.1, and Atlanta 's scoring defense sits at 28th.

That combination has helped make the Cowboys a big favorite against Atlanta on Sunday.