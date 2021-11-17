How to Watch, Latest Lines: Patriots at Falcons

How to watch, listen, and livestream the New England Patriots at the Atlanta Falcons, plus the latest betting odds.

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night in a match up that sees two teams headed in opposite directions.

The Falcons fell below .500 to 4-5 after a 43-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while the Patriots have won four in a row after humbling the Cleveland Browns 45-7 last week.

Here's how to watch, listen, and livestream, the Patriots at Cowboys, plus the latest betting lines.

Details for the Game:

Who: New England Patriots (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Dallas -300 (bet $300 to win $100), Atlanta +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

Spread: Patriots -6.5, O/U 47

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

The Falcons were bigger underdogs to the Cowboys last week at 8.5 than they are at home against the Patriots despite the two teams lopsided results.

Atlanta could be tasked with trying to upset the Patriots without top offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing yards and touchdowns as well as receiving touchdowns.

He has been limited at practice this week, which is more positive than an early report that said he could be out several weeks.

The Falcons will have their work cut out for them on both sides of the ball. New England brings the No. 2 scoring defense and No. 6 scoring offense to Atlanta.

The Falcons will need to bounce back in a big way from last week's humiliating loss to the Cowboys and hope for a Patriots let down.

If neither happen, it could be a long night for the home team.