Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: Falcons at Saints

    Here's how to watch, listen, and livestream Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday. Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream Falcons vs. Saints.

    Details for the game:

    Who: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2)
    When: Sunday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m. EST
    Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La.
    TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)
    Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
    Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App
    Money Line: New Orleans -275 (bet $275 to win $100), Atlanta +225 (bet $100 to win $225)
    Spread: New Orleans -6, O/U 41.5

    Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

    Recommended Articles

    Kyle Pitts vs Dolphins Unicorn
    Play

    How to Watch: Falcons at Saints

    Here's how to watch, listen, and livestream Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

    14 seconds ago
    taysom atl
    Play

    LISTEN: Will Falcons Face Saints' QB Taysom Hill?

    Locked On Falcons: Can Falcons Thrive Without Calvin Ridley?

    1 hour ago
    Taysom Hill Saints vs. Falcons
    Play

    Returning QB Presents More Problems for Falcons

    Jameis Winston is lost for the season for the Saints, but New Orleans could get a big weapon back against the Falcons.

    17 hours ago

    The Falcons are coming off a disappointing home defeat to the Carolina Panthers last week. The Panthers had lost four in a row before knocking off Atlanta 19-13.

    The Saints won last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to claim their third win in a row, but they lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a knee injury that will keep him out the rest of the season.

    Trevor Siemian filled in admirably for Winston after he left the game. He was 16 of 29 passing for 159 yards with a touchdown and more importantly no interceptions.

    Siemian is in line to start for the Saints on Sunday, but New Orleans could also get x-factor Taysom Hill back.

    Hill is a running specialist from the quarterback position for New Orleans, but he's had success as a passer against the Falcons as well.

    Arguably Hill's best game as a professional came against Atlanta last year. He was 27 of 37 passing including two touchdowns, and he also ran 14 times for 83 yards in a Saints 21-16 win in Atlanta.

    The Falcons are without receiver Calvin Ridley for the foreseeable future. Ridley informed the Falcons Sunday morning before their game against the Panthers that he was taking a step away from football for mental health reasons.

    The Falcons will be without Ridley again this week, and they could be without Russell Gage as well. Gage is nursing a groin injury after an ankle injury cost him three games this season. 

    Ridley and Gage combined for over 2,000 yards in receiving in 2020, but through seven games in 2021, the combo only has 376 yards.

    The Panthers were able to clamp down on rookie phenom Kyle Pitts last week to the tune of just two catches for 13 yards.

    Without Ridley, and Gage a doubt, Pitts will need to be a much bigger part of the offensive in New Orleans if the Falcons are to pull off the upset on Sunday.

    Kyle Pitts vs Dolphins Unicorn
    News

    How to Watch: Falcons at Saints

    14 seconds ago
    taysom atl
    News

    LISTEN: Will Falcons Face Saints' QB Taysom Hill?

    1 hour ago
    Taysom Hill Saints vs. Falcons
    News

    Returning QB Presents More Problems for Falcons

    17 hours ago
    Michael Thomas Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Falcons Rival Michael Thomas Announces Status

    Nov 3, 2021
    Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Ridley Out; Who Steps Up?

    Nov 3, 2021
    Marvin Hall Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Replacing Ridley: Falcons Sign Vet WR

    Nov 2, 2021
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    News

    NFL Trade Rumor: Falcons Weapon to Packers?

    Nov 2, 2021
    Terry Fontenot
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Will Atlanta Make Any Trades?

    Nov 2, 2021