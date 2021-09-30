How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

The Washington Football team travels south to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.
Details for the game:
Who: Washington Football team (1-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: FOX
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App
Money Line: Washington -118 (bet $118 to win $100), Atlanta +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
Spread: Washington -1, O/U 47.5
Washington and Atlanta enter the game with identical records, each having a win over the 0-3 New York Giants.
Washington's two losses have come at the hands of the 2-1 Buffalo Bills and 2-1 LA Chargers.
Atlanta has lost to the 1-2 Philadelphia Eagles and 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On paper the teams are relatively even, neither particularly impressive in any category, hence the one-point spread.
Washington leads Atlanta in most offensive categories except turnovers, and the Falcons are ahead on defense.
|Category
|Washington
|Atlanta
Total Offense
20
27
Pass Offense
23
25
RunOffense
21
28
Turnovers
26
18
TotalDefense
31
19
Pass Defense
29
17
Run Defense
25
19
The Falcons should be bolstered by the return of starting cornerback A.J. Terrell who missed last week because of a concussion. He is going through the final stages of concussion protocols this week and was at practice on Wednesday.
Atlanta also got projected starting left guard Josh Andrews and reserve cornerback Kendall Sheffield back from injury on Wednesday. It's unlikely they will be key contributors against Washington until they have had more time back from injured reserve.
The Falcons showed improvement in their win against the Giants last week. A healthy Terrell could be the difference-maker they need to tip the balance in what looks to be a closely contested game.
