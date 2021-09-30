How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

Latest lines and odds, plus how to watch, listen, livestream the game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Washington Football team travels south to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.

Details for the game:

Who: Washington Football team (1-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Washington -118 (bet $118 to win $100), Atlanta +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Spread: Washington -1, O/U 47.5

Washington and Atlanta enter the game with identical records, each having a win over the 0-3 New York Giants.

Washington's two losses have come at the hands of the 2-1 Buffalo Bills and 2-1 LA Chargers.

Atlanta has lost to the 1-2 Philadelphia Eagles and 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On paper the teams are relatively even, neither particularly impressive in any category, hence the one-point spread.

Washington leads Atlanta in most offensive categories except turnovers, and the Falcons are ahead on defense.

Category Washington Atlanta Total Offense 20 27 Pass Offense 23 25 RunOffense 21 28 Turnovers 26 18 TotalDefense 31 19 Pass Defense 29 17 Run Defense 25 19

The Falcons should be bolstered by the return of starting cornerback A.J. Terrell who missed last week because of a concussion. He is going through the final stages of concussion protocols this week and was at practice on Wednesday.

Atlanta also got projected starting left guard Josh Andrews and reserve cornerback Kendall Sheffield back from injury on Wednesday. It's unlikely they will be key contributors against Washington until they have had more time back from injured reserve.

The Falcons showed improvement in their win against the Giants last week. A healthy Terrell could be the difference-maker they need to tip the balance in what looks to be a closely contested game.