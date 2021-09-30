September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

Latest lines and odds, plus how to watch, listen, livestream the game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.
Author:

The Washington Football team travels south to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.

Details for the game:

Who: Washington Football team (1-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: FOX
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App
Money Line: Washington -118 (bet $118 to win $100), Atlanta +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
Spread: Washington -1, O/U 47.5

Washington and Atlanta enter the game with identical records, each having a win over the 0-3 New York Giants.

Washington's two losses have come at the hands of the 2-1 Buffalo Bills and 2-1 LA Chargers.

Read More: NFL Rankings - Falcons Rise Up, Ryan Falls Down

Atlanta has lost to the 1-2 Philadelphia Eagles and 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On paper the teams are relatively even, neither particularly impressive in any category, hence the one-point spread.

Washington leads Atlanta in most offensive categories except turnovers, and the Falcons are ahead on defense.

Washington at Atlanta NFL Rank by the Numbers

CategoryWashingtonAtlanta

Total Offense

20

27

Pass Offense

23

25

RunOffense

21

28

Turnovers

26

18

TotalDefense

31

19

Pass Defense

29

17

Run Defense

25

19

The Falcons should be bolstered by the return of starting cornerback A.J. Terrell who missed last week because of a concussion. He is going through the final stages of concussion protocols this week and was at practice on Wednesday.

Atlanta also got projected starting left guard Josh Andrews and reserve cornerback Kendall Sheffield back from injury on Wednesday. It's unlikely they will be key contributors against Washington until they have had more time back from injured reserve.

The Falcons showed improvement in their win against the Giants last week. A healthy Terrell could be the difference-maker they need to tip the balance in what looks to be a closely contested game.

Recommended Articles

Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
Play

How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

Latest lines and odds, plus how to watch, listen, livestream the game between the Washington Football Team and the Atlanta Falcons.

2 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
Play

NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Ryan Falls

Did the Falcons beat the Giants despite Matt Ryan?

3 hours ago
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
Play

LISTEN: Why Has Falcons' Kyle Pitts Been Quiet So Far?

Locked On Falcons: Week 3 All-22 Review: Diagnosing the Falcons Offensive Problems and Looking For Solutions

21 hours ago

Younghoe Koo Game vs. New York Giants
News

How to Watch: Washington at Atlanta

2 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
News

NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Ryan Falls

3 hours ago
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

LISTEN: Why Has Falcons' Kyle Pitts Been Quiet So Far?

21 hours ago
Arthur Smith Jason Sudeikis
News

Falcons Coach Channels ‘Ted Lasso’

22 hours ago
Julio Jones Former Atlanta Falcon
News

Former Falcons Julio Jones faces latest Setback

Sep 29, 2021
1B2BC88F-8B1F-46C1-8EBA-D056CE057022
News

BREAKING: Richard Sherman Signs with NFC South Team

Sep 29, 2021
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

Ridley on Growing Pains, Matty Ice and Kyle Pitts

Sep 29, 2021
falcons helmet
News

Falcons Give Free Agent Tryouts to 5, Including Georgia Product

Sep 28, 2021