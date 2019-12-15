Watch: Injuries Will Play a Big Role on Sunday for Falcons at 49ers Week 15 Game

It’s December and injuries have wreaked havoc on nearly every NFL roster. For Week 15, with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the San Francisco 49ers, who is playing and who has been declared out could play a big role in deciding the outcome of the game.

The Falcons players declared out would only play a minor part in the outcome. Backup tackle Ty Sambrailo will be out with a hamstring injury. Guard James Carpenter is still in concussion protocol and defensive lineman Allen Bailey will miss the game due to personal reasons.

The injuries on the San Francisco side of the ball should help open things up for Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been having a Pro Bowl caliber year shutting down top wide receivers, has been declared out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones should have space to make plays in against the 49ers. San Francisco will also be without starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt with an injury to his ribs. Expect Matt Ryan to have a solid read on where Austin Hooper is on every play with Tartt out.

The third 49ers defensive back to miss Sunday’s game will be K’waun Williams who is in concussion protocol.

On the defensive line, the 49ers will be without starting defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and defensive end Dee Ford (Quadricep, Hamstring). Reserve defensive tackle Julian Taylor (Elbow) has also been declared out. Ford has 6.5 sacks this season so hopefully his absence helps the Falcons offensive line to control the amount of heat Ryan will see.

