'It's A Lie': Barkevious Mingo Lawyer Fires Back at Falcons

Barkevious Mingo was released by the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend after he had been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child last Thursday in Texas.
Author:
Publish date:

Mingo's lawyer Chris Lewis was critical of the Falcons treatment of his client. In a statement to ESPN, Adam Schefter relayed Lewis' statement on Twitter.

"We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons' rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo's contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court. The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it - so does his accuser."

The full statement can be seen on Schefter's tweet.

Said attorney Lewis: “Mr. Mingo understands the seriousness of an accusation like this and the immediate negative impact it can have on a person’s reputation, even where is zero evidence. But, he also knows the he will be fully vindicated and the truth comes to light. When that happens, the true motivation of the accuser will be clear and ambiguous.”

Mingo was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons after he had been with five different franchises the past five seasons. His last stop was with the Chicago Bears where he compiled 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Mingo, 30, was the No. 6 pick in his NFL Draft, going to the Cleveland Browns to begin his NFL career after playing at LSU. 

Mingo wasn't projected as a starter for the Falcons, who are under new management with first-year GM Terry Fontenot and first-year head coach Arthur Smith, but he was being counted on to provide depth as a pass-rusher. 

READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Record: Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios

