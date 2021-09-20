Jaguars Twitter Calls Out Falcons, gets Called Out by Own Fans

The 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Twitter admin called out the Atlanta Falcons social media team, and it backfired.

"Hey can I copy your homework?"

"Yeah fam just switch it up a bit."

The quote from Urban Meyer after yesterday's loss to the Denver Broncos called for patience as well.

It's not surprising that quotes coming out of Jacksonville and Atlanta would be similar, consider the following:

- Coaches have so many clichés, they have their own language - Coachspeak

- Both teams are off to 0-2 starts

- Both teams have new coaching staffs

- Both teams have first-time head coaches

Credit to Jacksonville Jaguar fans for being embarrassed by their own social media team. In social media terms, this is being "ratio'd" by your own fans.

Just a few of the reactions below.

Jacksonville managed only 189 yards of total offense against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The defense played well enough, limiting Denver to 23 points on just under 400 yards of total offense.

Atlanta found themselves in a high scoring affair across the state in Tampa as the Buccaneers beat Atlanta 48-25 Sunday afternoon.

Neither team has much to brag about to start the season having lost convincingly in their first two games. We'll see if the Twitter admins are as charismatic after Thanksgiving when Atlanta visits Jacksonville on November 28th.

The way both teams started the season, that game could go a long way towards deciding the number one overall draft pick in 2022.

Jacksonville had the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and took quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Atlanta selected tight Kyle Pitts three picks later.

Fighting for worst record in the NFL isn't something either team wants to bring unwarranted attention.

Evidently someone forgot to tell the Jacksonville Twitter team.